In an article in the March 14 Journal an Urbandale, Iowa, man complained that his taxes had gone up from $3,000 in 1993 to $6,470 in 2019. That amounts to an annual increase of 3 percent, which may or may not be too high. During the period from 2007 to 2019 my Social Security check has increased an average of 3 percent each year. Since the Social Security increase matches the cost of living, it would seem that the complainer’s property taxes are right in line with the cost of living.
Since most of our taxes end up as wages to the people who fix our roads, plow the snow, teach our kids, run our utility department, or are firemen or policemen, it would seem reasonable to assume those costs would increase with the cost of living.
I am confident the complainer's grocery bill has increased by at least 3 percent a year. What if he copied his recipe for the city, county and school system and spent no more on groceries last week than he spent in March 1993? If he did, his food would come in 40-pound bags with the picture of a dog on the front. - Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City