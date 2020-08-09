LETTER: Local control: 'The foundation of Iowa's public school system'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Kim Reynolds is wrong when she claims the Legislature voted to force Iowa students, teachers and staff back to work and learn in unsafe buildings.

I represent Sioux City and Siouxland in the Iowa Senate. I voted for Senate File 2310, along with every other member of the Iowa Legislature.

To be clear, that legislation does not - does not - include Gov. Reynolds' made-up 50% in-person return-to-school mandate.

Local control is the foundation of Iowa’s public school system.

No Iowa governor — including Gov. Reynolds — has the power to force schools to operate in a way that local leaders have determined is unsafe.

For 34 years, I was a speech pathologist working in our local schools. I helped children of all ages learn to effectively communicate and improve their reading and writing skills.

I worked in classrooms throughout Woodbury County. Everyone I worked with - teachers, staff and parents - agreed that learning requires a healthy, safe environment.

Iowa’s governor should focus on fighting COVID-19 and let our local school boards and communities take care of our kids. "One size fits all" won't work in this case. State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City

