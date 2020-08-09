LETTER: Local control: 'The foundation of Iowa's public school system'

Governor Kim Reynolds is wrong when she claims the Legislature voted to force Iowa students, teachers and staff back to work and learn in unsafe buildings.
I represent Sioux City and Siouxland in the Iowa Senate. I voted for Senate File 2310, along with every other member of the Iowa Legislature.
To be clear, that legislation does not - does not - include Gov. Reynolds' made-up 50% in-person return-to-school mandate.
Local control is the foundation of Iowa’s public school system.
No Iowa governor — including Gov. Reynolds — has the power to force schools to operate in a way that local leaders have determined is unsafe.
For 34 years, I was a speech pathologist working in our local schools. I helped children of all ages learn to effectively communicate and improve their reading and writing skills.
I worked in classrooms throughout Woodbury County. Everyone I worked with - teachers, staff and parents - agreed that learning requires a healthy, safe environment.
Iowa’s governor should focus on fighting COVID-19 and let our local school boards and communities take care of our kids. "One size fits all" won't work in this case. State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
