You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Local control: 'The foundation of Iowa's public school system'
View Comments

LETTER: Local control: 'The foundation of Iowa's public school system'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Governor Kim  Reynolds is wrong when she claims the Legislature voted to force Iowa students, teachers and staff back to work and learn in unsafe buildings.

I represent Sioux City and Siouxland in the Iowa Senate. I voted for Senate File 2310, along with every other member of the Iowa Legislature.

To be clear, that legislation does not - does not - include Gov. Reynolds' made-up 50% in-person return-to-school mandate.

Local control is the foundation of Iowa’s public school system.

No Iowa governor — including Gov. Reynolds — has the power to force schools to operate in a way that local leaders have determined is unsafe.

For 34 years, I was a speech pathologist working in our local schools. I helped children of all ages learn to effectively communicate and improve their reading and writing skills.

I worked in classrooms throughout Woodbury County. Everyone I worked with - teachers, staff and parents - agreed that learning requires a healthy, safe environment.

Iowa’s governor should focus on fighting COVID-19 and let our local school boards and communities take care of our kids. "One size fits all" won't work in this case. State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: 'Media propaganda'
Letters

LETTER: 'Media propaganda'

I have lived in Woodbury County for almost 50 years, a county that was at one time considered a hotbed for the COVID-19 virus. I've wondered w…

MINI: 'Why should he?'
Letters

MINI: 'Why should he?'

In his column in Sunday's Journal Opinion section, George Will brought up the rumor that President Trump may not accept the results of the 202…

MINI: How?
Letters

MINI: How?

How did a global pandemic become a political war in the "United" States?

MINI: Wear a mask
Letters

MINI: Wear a mask

If you wear a face mask, and you should, please be sure it covers both your mouth and your nose. A mask helps to protect you and others with w…

MINI: 'Vote Nov. 3'
Letters

MINI: 'Vote Nov. 3'

November 8, 2016, was a test: A person who was wise enough to know that it's not a good idea to inject disinfectant into your body or Donald T…

LETTER: 'Something to ponder'
Letters

LETTER: 'Something to ponder'

I ask curiously if there is an audit trail to the number of cases of COVID-19 being reported. I have understood several cases in which people …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News