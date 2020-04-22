LETTER: Local doctor shares thoughts on coronavirus
LETTER: Local doctor shares thoughts on coronavirus

Letters to the Editor

I am writing as a concerned citizen of Siouxland and surgeon serving the community and surrounding region. This COVID-19 is about to take off and create a spike. It has arrived and will threaten our people, nursing homes and hospitals. I want to emphasize the importance of distancing and wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings.

We all have heard news from other hot spots and learned a lot. Your community hospitals and personnel have been planning for weeks and now it is the time to practice what has been preached. Keith Vollstedt, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota

