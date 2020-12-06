LETTER: Lockdowns destroying small businesses

Every year small businesses begin and end, some because of retirement, others because of financial difficulties, but this year it’s different. Small businesses aren’t failing because of the owner or their business practices, but instead due to falling into the COVID-19 black hole. Federal, state and local regulators have squeezed and declared people, entities and businesses into tight locked boxes. These consequences may have been unintended and in the name of “public health,” but their length has been extended without regard.

Programs like the “Paycheck Protection Program” was an attempt to support small and mid-sized businesses but now the needed continued support has fallen into Washington gridlock. One of the examples, I know well, is a family retail business that has existed over 85 years in Siouxland. In March, they needed to receive a “PPP” loan, otherwise they would not have been able to survive through the first set of restrictions and lockdowns. Thankfully, the business received the loan, which turned into a grant, but now there is hardly any lifelines, among the second round of draconian restrictions. These areas around the country that have lock downed a second time, are consequently going to deal with a new wave of business closures. Once again, in the name “public health.” -- Josiah Boneschans, South Sioux City