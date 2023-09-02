I am writing this letter regarding the proposed Lieber Construction housing development off 41st Street in Sioux City.

When I saw the graphic map of the development project, I was concerned about the size of the project: 92 singles lots and 41 duplexes on a 49-acre site on a Loess Hills ridge northeast of North Middle School. To me, this is not right for the following reasons:

1. Massive traffic congestion.

2. Health and erosion issues related to the loess soil exposed and moved.

3. North Middle and High School will become more overcrowded, already being at full capacity.

4. Loss of the natural habitat.

5. No parks or community amenities proposed on this project.

Sioux City is built on the Loess Hills. I live on the Loess Hills. We have altered most of the Loess Hills within city limits. Let's start conserving the Loess Hills. I suggest consultation with concerned parties before developing and permanently changing the hills and hauling tons of soil.

In 2019, 1000 signatures were collected to oppose Lieber Construction development of the same area. The council did not approve the project. There now is another effort to move this project forward. Most citizens are not against developing new housing. But we support soundly considered development for the various reasons stated above. -- Maria Rundquist, Sioux City