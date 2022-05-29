LETTER: Loomis most qualified candidate to fight crime

Make your voice heard on June 7 by voting in the Iowa primary election. That said, I recommend voting for James Loomis as the Republican nominee for Woodbury County Attorney.

James has over 19 years experience as an assistant county attorney and subsequently has prosecuted 1000s of crimes, hundreds of them violent crimes, including being the lead prosecutor on 14 murder cases alone.

I’ve personally known James nearly 20 years and have served with him on a voluntary basis so I can attest to his integrity and commitment to serve others. As a father of five small children of his own, James has a vested interest in the position.

Please join myself and over 85 law enforcement officers both active and retired in supporting the candidate most qualified in all arenas as the leader in the fight vs. crime in our communities in Woodbury county, James Loomis.-- Douglas Koerselman, Sioux City

