 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Losing truth, justice and the America way

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

A dark ominous cloud is upon the United States of America, where truth, justice, and the America way have lost its true meaning.

I am concerned some political figures give speeches and interviews with no basis in fact. The crowds cheer untruths we all hear, and I shake my head in disbelieve and am saddened. I honestly struggle to understand how so many believe the distortions of the truth coming from the sewage pipe of disinformation.

Some state legislatures and governors are potentially even going to change the outcome of elections in their state if the candidate winning the majority of the popular vote is not the candidate they want. What has happened to “by the people, for the people, and of the people”? -- John Stetson, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Disturbing Fact!

MINI: Disturbing Fact!

Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. Sh…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News