LETTER: Losing truth, justice and the America way

A dark ominous cloud is upon the United States of America, where truth, justice, and the America way have lost its true meaning.

I am concerned some political figures give speeches and interviews with no basis in fact. The crowds cheer untruths we all hear, and I shake my head in disbelieve and am saddened. I honestly struggle to understand how so many believe the distortions of the truth coming from the sewage pipe of disinformation.

Some state legislatures and governors are potentially even going to change the outcome of elections in their state if the candidate winning the majority of the popular vote is not the candidate they want. What has happened to “by the people, for the people, and of the people”? -- John Stetson, Sioux City