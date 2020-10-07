 Skip to main content
LETTER: LWVSC forums offer views of local candidates
LETTER: LWVSC forums offer views of local candidates

League of Women Voters Sioux City sponsored candidate forums on Sept. 30 (Woodbury County supervisors districts 1, 3 & 5) and Oct. 1 (Woodbury County Auditor and Iowa State House districts 13 & 14). Because of safety concerns due to Covid-19, LWVSC was not able to conduct these forums in the usual format with an audience present.

Thanks to input and suggestions from Steve Warnstadt and Chris Mansfield at WITCC, we were able to conduct these forums in the TV studios at WITCC. The WITCC Mass Comm program produced 30-minute videos that can be viewed at WITCC.tv (click on YouTube Channel). The WITCC students were very professional during the filming and created a great final product. Thank you to all the candidates who attended. Thank you to Korey Cantrell, who served as moderator. Thanks also to paneliests Hannah Adamson, Kristen Barnes, Theresa Weaver-Basye and Flora Lee.

Please take time prior to casting your vote to view these videos. League of Women Voters Sioux City has another option for you, as a voter, to learn more about the candidates. VOTE411.org is a LWV site covering candidates for national, state and local races. Candidates are given the opportunity to answer the same questions, thus giving the voter a method to compare the candidate answers. LWVSC encourages everyone to vote either in person on Nov. 3, by absentee ballot or at the early voting sites.

Dagna Simmons, president, League of Women Voters Sioux City

