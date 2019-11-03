One of the best definitions of a friend is “someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” The description fits Lynn Zerschling perfectly.
Many of The Journal's readers may have had the privilege to know Lynn before she passed recently. If you didn’t, you probably recognize the name, as she was a hard-working reporter for The Journal for many years. A prolific writer, she authored thousands of articles about city streets, local history and countless other topics over a 42-year career in journalism. Her Sioux City roots ran deep, and she could greet most people in town by name, whether at a club meeting or in the aisle of a grocery store. She had a sharp, inquisitive mind, and her many friends knew her as gentle, patient and kind, with the patient ear you’d expect of a first-class journalist.
She liked to wear colorful outfits, often with some accessory or a scarf, and had an easy, infectious laugh. As her friend, I knew she enjoyed history, Quota Club, cats, and a quiet day at the lake, but there were things I didn’t know, like her health struggles and a passion for professional wrestling. I’ll confess, I never pictured Lynn at a wrestling match, but the thought of it does make me smile.
Sioux City, I’m sorry for the loss of our friend. Lynn Zerschling was a wonderful person. She made a difference. And she will be missed. Brent Hoffman, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (a former Sioux City resident and City Council member)