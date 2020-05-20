LETTER: Mail-in ballot questions
LETTER: Mail-in ballot questions

I recently completed a mail-in ballot for the July 7 Woodbury County election since it is the safe way to vote this year. I do have questions regarding the procedure for counting mail-in votes.

When I go to the polling station I am in control of the ballot from start to finish. I receive a ballot, I complete the ballot and I place the ballot in the tabulation machine. However, when I mail in the ballot I lose control of it after placing it in the postal box or the box outside the Woodbury County Courthouse. I did check online to see that my ballot was received, but what happens to it after that? How do I know that my ballot will be tabulated? How do I know that there is not a ballot substituted for my ballot? I have not seen an adequate explanation for these questions.

There must be strong security safeguards in place or our election process can become corrupted. If the election process becomes corrupted, our democracy will fail.

Riddler: When is a ballot not a ballot?

Batman: When it is not counted. Randy Bradley, Sioux City

