LETTER: Mail-in ballot questions

When I go to the polling station I am in control of the ballot from start to finish. I receive a ballot, I complete the ballot and I place the ballot in the tabulation machine. However, when I mail in the ballot I lose control of it after placing it in the postal box or the box outside the Woodbury County Courthouse. I did check online to see that my ballot was received, but what happens to it after that? How do I know that my ballot will be tabulated? How do I know that there is not a ballot substituted for my ballot? I have not seen an adequate explanation for these questions.