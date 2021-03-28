LETTER: Make biofuels a primary as fuel demand increases

This month, I joined biofuel leaders from across rural America, who gathered virtually to update our lawmakers on the industry’s top priorities. Organized by clean energy advocates at Growth Energy, we were privileged to meet with Iowa leaders like Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sen. Joni Ernst, who shared their time and continued support for ethanol and a strong RFS.

After one of the toughest years on record, it is critical that policymakers continue to make biofuels a priority. We’re not only making cleaner, more affordable fuel, America’s ethanol producers are essential suppliers of high-quality hand sanitizer, pure carbon dioxide for dry ice to transport vaccines, and other vital products.

With new vaccines making the rounds and motorists returning to the roads, fuel demand is picking up, and our industry is ready to fast-track the rural economic recovery. That’s why we’re urging leaders to help us expand markets for higher biofuel blends and break down infrastructure barriers that limit consumer access to lower-carbon options at the pump.

Homegrown biofuels will play a key role in achieving America’s climate goals, and they offer a solution that is available today, compatible with our existing auto fleet, and affordable for communities around the world.

The path forward is clear, and together with our champions in Congress, we’re excited to work with Iowa farmers to keep America’s in the driver’s seat on clean energy while revitalizing the entire agricultural supply chain. -- Kelly Nieuwenhuis, Primghar, Iowa

