LETTER: Make fireworks in Sioux City illegal, set fines high

Letters to the Editor

When we were kids on the 4th of July, we used to take our blanket to the riverfront and one of the service clubs would discharge fireworks and everyone enjoyed a great show with the municipal band entertaining.

What is going on now is just people blowing things up. There is no wonder at the display because they are too busy lighting up the next "bomb." I recorded 10 minutes of 4+ hours of non-stop blasts and people can't believe this was happening in our neighborhood in the middle of town. Please make fireworks in town illegal and make the fines high enough to discourage the lawbreakers. -- JoAnne Steckelberg, Sioux City

