LETTER: Make food bank sales tax exempt

For nearly 30 years, the Food Bank of Siouxland has provided nutritious food and grocery products to nonprofit organizations and individuals in Northwest Iowa. We also offer education on food insecurity to the community and those in need and have been able to accomplish this thanks to strong community support.

We are grateful that we have been able to work with all parties to guarantee people have access to food, including our federal and state Legislators. Both Democrats and Republicans have come together to make hunger a bipartisan issue, especially in the past year.

We need help from the state of Iowa now. Rep. Sandy Salmon, along with bi-partisan support from other members of the House, introduced a bill, HF 579, which will make food banks and food pantries exempt from sales tax. In the Senate, SB 306 was introduced by Sen. Jim Carlin of Sioux City and supported in a bipartisan way by other Senators, which will do the same thing as HF 579. The bill is currently sitting with the Ways and Means Committee. When the sales tax exempt bills passes, food banks will save $200,000 annually. This amount represents 1 million meals for Iowans.

When looking at the state's overall budget, this isn’t a lot, but to a family who needs food, it means a lot. Please contact your state elected officials and ask them to support HF59 and SB306. Let’s make food banks sales tax exempt! -- Jacob Wanderscheid, Sioux City

