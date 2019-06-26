Shootings, stabbings and break-ins, oh my. When running for Sioux City Council, I was scrutinized for bringing up the violence that is wreaking havoc in Sioux City. Trust me, I too am not proud that our city is going through these tough times with violence; however, we do need leaders who are able to admit that there is a problem that we must face together. I have talked to several and I am friends with several officers who are aware of an uptick in violence. It is no longer justifiable to just blame violence awareness on social media. Now is the exact right time to take action before the statistics printed on paper justify companies and, more importantly, residents from leaving our city.
Our beloved Sioux City Police Department is doing what it can, now, more than ever.
It is time for Sioux City to surmount the violence. It's time for our leaders to come up with a comprehensive plan to do so or for Sioux Cityans to find leaders who are willing and able. We need to "Make Sioux City Safe Again." Jake Jungers, Sioux City