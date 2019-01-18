Having grown old provides one with a lengthy perspective on the things society regards as worthwhile and important. Certain expressions of wisdom were once thought to be timeless and found their way into our vernacular. For example, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me." But with the wimpification of America, these utterances have seemingly been altered. Now a more apt expression might be, “Quips on phones may label you as bad to the bone and will incite others to hurt you." Or, “Reactions speak louder than words" and “A fool and his money were united by a government program” or “Chance favors a protected specie."
One used to believe that “The truth will set you free” — but now it is much more likely to set you up for a lawsuit. “Innocent until proven guilty” seems to have been completely reversed when it comes to the court of public opinion.
There remain a few sayings that do seem to hold true, however. Some that come to mind are: "Ignorance is bliss." "You can’t fix stupid." "A wise man makes his own decisions, an ignorant man follows the public opinion." "Half the truth is often a great lie."
It is amazing that at a time when “tolerance” is expected for any and all practices of sexuality and physical behaviors, that one's free and independent speech isn’t afforded that luxury. While skin color remains a controversial and seemingly intractable focus of public concern, few of us seem to care about the reduction in skin thickness, such that any failure to stay abreast with current political-correctness standards of word meanings and usage may result in personal ruin via social media.
I am glad I am as old as I am and therefore unlikely to witness the end result to our society of the current drift to define deviancy down and the drive to make one tolerate that which is the morally intolerable. - Lon Zimmerman, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa