LETTER: Marc Thiessen's views appear to ignore prejudices of the past

In his column that appeared on the Journal opinion page on Nov. 13, Marc Thiessen proposes that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is dangerous and is being used to indoctrinate America’s children. CRT is based on postmodern thought, is too complicated and nuanced to be taught to elementary or high school students, and Thiessen offers no evidence that CRT is actually being taught to our children.

CRT is used as a catchphrase to disguise the view that racism shouldn’t be acknowledged, which has an intimidating effect on teachers who try to offer a balanced view of our history. Growing up in Sioux City in the 1950s and 1960s, I was taught that most slaves were happy with their lot. I was not taught there were hundreds of violently crushed slave uprisings, that young white men were recruited into militias to prevent slaves from running away from plantations, or that Blacks were routinely lynched during Jim Crow.

When my father returned from World War II, the GI Bill allowed him to attend Morningside College and to get a low interest loan on a house. I was not taught that Black soldiers were routinely denied GI benefits, or that redlining prevented them from purchasing a house in the neighborhood where I grew up.

In claiming that Dr. King did not believe that America was systemically racist, Thiessen is embracing what Ibram X. Kendi (the Atlantic, 10-14-2021) calls “the second assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.” Dr. King’s writings and teachings speak for themselves. As Kendi reports, King wrote this in 1967: “Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a similar mass effort to reeducate themselves out of their racial ignorance. It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.”

It would appear that Thiessen would like to take us back to the prejudices of the 1950s. I hope we have moved a little past that today. -- Greg Nooney, Sioux City

