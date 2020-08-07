LETTER: 'Media propaganda'

I have lived in Woodbury County for almost 50 years, a county that was at one time considered a hotbed for the COVID-19 virus. I've wondered why after six months of the pandemic that I don't know of anyone personally who has the virus. If this had been the flu, after six months I would have known dozens with the virus.
I hope we don't find out that the media propaganda, used to strike fear into all, was used to control the whole country just to help the liberal left's agenda. Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa
