I like to let Mary know she is not alone in being disappointed with how poorly cemeteries are keeping them. This is where our loved ones are laid to rest--only to be treated with such disrespect.

I just wanted to cry when I went out Memorial Park Cemetery the Friday before Memorial Day. Obviously, she did not go there. The roads have been bad for years with potholes. Now, over half the cemetery had not been mowed for weeks -- weeds and grass knee-high. This is where my parents, sister, and brother reside.

Their excuse? They cannot find enough help in Sioux City. However, there are lots of lawn services that they could hire. There is no reason for our families who are deceased to be treated with such disrespect. It used to be a beautiful place but no longer. -- Bonnie Ullrich, Sioux City