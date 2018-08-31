The Journal reported on Aug. 26 that the state of Iowa gave a “raise” of $344 million to UnitedHealthcare and Amerigroup, the private companies (CMOs) who are managing Medicaid and were supposed to save the state money.
The Branstad and Reynolds administrations would have us believe that they have been working hard to improve mental health services in Iowa, but a closer look reveals insufficient funding.
The biggest problem, in my view as someone who has been working in the area as a social worker/therapist for 28 years, is that providers are paid so poorly by Medicaid that most therapists and psychiatric providers will either refuse to serve that population or will limit the number of Medicaid patients they will serve. The result is that the mental health centers are the only viable option for many. These mental health centers offer excellent services, but due to the fact that they readily serve those that private providers are reluctant to serve, they are paid inadequately. This results in long waiting lists and quality therapy staff who are underpaid, overworked and subject to vicarious traumatization and burnout. Those that can do so will eventually move into the private practice sphere where they can make a better living by reducing the number of Medicaid patients they serve.
In summary, the ones who need a raise are not the for-profit CMOs, but the mental health providers who are in the trenches treating the most vulnerable populations. - Greg Nooney, Sioux City