LETTER: MercyOne looks toward return to life before COVID-19

Every new year brings with it the promise of a fresh start, a new beginning. We have begun 2021 with hope and optimism for good health and a return to life as we knew it before COVID-19, as shown by our Light of Hope, which was on display on our MercyOne campus through Jan. 7.

As health care workers, we see firsthand the pain caused by the pandemic. We hold the hands of patients when they are alone, and we witness the remarkable recovery of others. 2020 was one of the most difficult, yet one of the most rewarding years for us at MercyOne. Providing compassionate care is our life’s work – our calling – and we are motivated by an unwavering commitment to the health of those we serve. We recognize the tremendous responsibility and honor which comes with caring for another’s life.

Last year, as we cared for others, many in our community were caring for us. In large and small ways, we felt your love and appreciation. From thank you cards to donated food, social media mentions and hand-lettered signs of recognition, you have shown us gratitude. Even as businesses and community members faced uncertainty in their own lives – people came together to thank us. We remain humbled and grateful for your kindness, support and spirit of giving.