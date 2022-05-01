LETTER: Mike Franken is Iowa's best choice for U.S. Senate

I write to voice my support for Admiral Mike Franken for U.S. Senate in the June primary. I believe he is the Democrats' best choice and the best candidate to replace Chuck Grassley.

I've known Admiral Franken's family for many years. Tthe admiral grew up in rural Northwest Iowa in a very large family. As in most large families, everyone shares the workload. His father was a World War II vet who owned a repair shop and worked as a blacksmith. His mom was a schoolteacher. His parents taught all their children the value of family and hard work.

Mike left Northwest Iowa to attend college, then followed his father and older brother into the service. During his career, Mike spent a large amount of time working with legislators on both sides of the aisle, learning the importance of getting things done. Right now, there's too much gridlock in Washington due to too many pursuing personal agendas, rather than what's best for our country. Mike knows how to lead and how to work with both parties.

Mike grew up in Iowa with Iowa values and was disappointed to see those values disappearing. Mike chose to run for senate after watching Chuck Grasley stop being a senator from Iowa and becoming a large part of the dysfunction in Washington.

Vote for Mike in the June 7 primary. Admiral Franken is the best choice for Iowa. -- Richard Dykstra, Sioux Center, Iowa

