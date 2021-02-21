 Skip to main content
LETTER: Military purges for suspicion of racism is ridiculous
Letters to the Editor

My husband is a retired Air Force MSgt, having served 22 12 years, and, I, as his wife, loved the military life. Purging the military for white supremacists or racism is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard, because, we who were or are in the military are the Least Racist people in America. And we should know because we lived it for over 20 years and my family is very proud of our service to our great country. May God protect our military men and women. - Jeannine Scott, Sioux City

