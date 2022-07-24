LETTER: Misleading letter regarding the name of the Democratic Party

It was a shame to read such a misleading letter in the Sunday Journal regarding the name of the Democratic Party. A quick search online lead to a Wikipedia article stating that the term Democrat Party is not only grammatically incorrect, but also an epithet started in the 1940's as a slur against Democrats. The real name is indeed the Democratic Party. The article was very informative as to the history of this wrong name and how it is used today. It is Fox News and their ilk that have the name wrong. The shame goes to them. Victoria Knudsen, Sioux City