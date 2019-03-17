As we’re speaking right this instant, your electric bill is helping to pay for someone else’s solar panels. That’s the reality of our outdated system in Iowa. I hope that our legislators work to pass HF 669, new legislation currently being considered that would alleviate this problem and bring fairness to the system.
Don’t get me wrong: using a solar panel is a great opportunity to harness some of the cleanest, most renewable energy imaginable.
But while a solar panel is efficient, it also needs to constantly tap into the same energy grid we all use. Because the sun isn’t always shining, the solar panels need to consistently pull from the main energy grid - but that cost is shifted to other customers. This legislation simply updates the policy as our solar capability continues to grow.
Iowa has modernized our wind energy system, and now all Iowans are seeing the economic benefits. Now it’s time to do the same with solar energy and pass this bill. - Don Kass, Remsen, Iowa