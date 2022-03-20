LETTER: More biofuels makes sense for energy security

The war in Ukraine is one reason behind record high fuel prices in the U.S., but the fundamental problem is nothing new: dependence on foreign oil. Instability abroad causing oil price shocks has been relatively rare in recent memory. But those of us with a few gray hairs know this cycle too well. If we continue to accept oil as the status quo, it will keep happening.

Yes, we have made some progress in diversifying our energy supply, but we’ve only scratched the surface. That’s why I was pleased to march with my team recently at the state Capitol, at a rally in support of legislation now before the Iowa Senate. Already passed by the House, the bill is an incentive-based approach to increase consumer access at the pump to higher blends of biofuels like E15 and B20 (20% biodiesel).

This makes sense from an energy security standpoint, but also from an environmental one as other states and corporations clamor for low-carbon fuels. It also makes sense from an economic standpoint. A study by ABF Economics shows that in 2021, biodiesel contributed a staggering $1.2 billion of Iowa's GDP – much of it supporting Iowa’s soybean farmers. Think what more we could do by taking our money from foreign oil and putting it into Iowa’s economy.

Will Iowa join the shift in energy priorities in this nation, and reap the economic reward? I urge Iowa to take control of our energy future by passing this legislation now. -- Brad Wilson, Wall Lake, Iowa

