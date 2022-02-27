LETTER: More clarity needed regarding eminent domain in Iowa

I don’t think the citizens of Iowa know what is happening with their elected Iowa officials in regard to eminent domain. Iowans may know about the pipelines, but they probably don’t know how eminent domain affects them.

Eminent domain means the right of a government or its agent to expropriate private property for public use, with payment of compensation. There are groups who would like to stretch the meaning of public use.

This is happening to farmland owners right now, but this could happen to any Iowan who has private property. In loosely using the word public, government money can be used in Iowa at taxpayers’ expense. In the case of farmland, the owners would be limited in the use of the land over the hazardous pipeline, and that land is forever damaged and loses value. We are talking about miles of damage.

There are several groups applying for pipelines in Iowa. There is government money to be had to help fund their project and they probably have a way of avoiding taxes through their claim. After all they claim they are helping the public.

They want to claim land for their use but don’t want the names of property owners known so that owners can fight the pipelines. They also claim that the hazardous pipeline is wanted by the farmers because it will increase the price of corn. Farmers like good corn prices. However, they do not want those prices at the cost of a hazardous pipeline that damages. -- Rose Mather, Yankton, S.D.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0