I think we have gotten to the point that President Trump participating in these daily coronavirus task force press briefings is causing more damage than good.

When the doctors spend the rest of the day after a press gathering having to explain or dismiss statements made by him, the reassurance the task force is seeking to convey to the nation is being lost.

I think the stock markets and the nation’s psyche would appreciate it. Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa

