LETTER: More should be done to help people in Ukraine

I cannot believe the strongest free country in the world has not done more to help the people of Ukraine. Along with the United Nations, NATO, the countries of the world, our allies, this horrible war could have been stopped before it was started. We waited too long during world war two and now we have killings, rape, cold blooded murder and war crimes going on and what are we doing to stop all this. Nothing that can save the people or the country.
One little weak dictator is now in charge and we stand by and allow it to happen. We have done too little too late! America needs to open their eyes and stand up against all injustice. More people will die as we stand by and send money and weapons that were needed much earlier. -- Linda Johnson, Sioux City