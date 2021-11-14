LETTER: Morningside students should be able to park where they want on campus

For students paying upwards of $45,680 a year to attend this university, it might not seem like a lot to just add on. However, it is the fact that once this pass is paid, you are not allowed to park wherever you want. Each pass has a certain letter on them that shows where the student can park.

For example, a student who buys a permit to park in the Roadman Lot would have a permit that said E on it. They would be allowed to park in their lot and a couple other ones such as Epply, Olsen, and the Student Center lot to name a few. This doesn’t seem like an issue until there are no places to park in your own lot so you assume you can park in the three other places as mentioned above. However, these places: Epply, Olsen, and the Student center do not allow overnight parking past 1 a.m. And, if a student were to park there and get ticketed, if they do not pay or appeal their ticket within seven days, they can pay an upwards of $100 per ticket.