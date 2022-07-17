 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Most media get the Democratic Party name wrong

Want to know the most misused phrase in the English language? It just might be this one. It is misused almost daily in every newspaper, TV news broadcast, radio news broadcast.

The error is calling the "Democrat Party" the "Democratic Party." A democrat is a member of the Democrat Party. Democrat is a noun. Party is a noun. Democratic, on the other hand, is an adjective, and according to Webster, it means "favoring social equality, not snobbish."

Fox News typically gets it right. Rush Limbaugh called it to our attention early on. The media, who claim to be protectors of the language, should be first to get it right. For shame. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City

