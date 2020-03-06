LETTER: Motorcycle riders need to practice safety, too
LETTER: Motorcycle riders need to practice safety, too

Letters to the Editor

We are seeing the “Watch for motorcycles” campaign as the weather warms up. I’m happy to do this.

However, riders also need to take responsibility for their own safety by wearing a helmet, boots and proper gear. Passengers should rethink the bikini for something safer. Finally, bikes should not violate the sound ordinance by creating noise-filled roadways.

Again, I’m happy to look out for you and your bike. Be sure you’re looking out for yourself, your passenger, and other folks on the road, too. Michael White, Sioux City

