LETTER: Moville police chief supports Fox for county attorney

I am the Moville Chief of Police. Jacklyn Fox has always treated me with respect and significance when I am seeking direction on a case. I appreciate her candid point of view and her comprehensive knowledge of Iowa law. She has been one attorney who has always been willing to help, always willing to listen. As a result of her strong and dependable leadership, our Moville Police officers trust her advice and feel confident in the work they do every day. We need people like Jacklyn Fox to help build a better future for our community.