LETTER: Moving Woodbury Township Cemetery would be abomination
LETTER: Moving Woodbury Township Cemetery would be abomination

Letters to the Editor

Regarding the moving of the Woodbury Township Cemetery, I have great concern how this abomination will be carried out, but I will get into those concerns it this gets approved by the township and sent to a judge. Hopefully the township will do the morally correct thing and not approve it.

My great-grandparents came to the United States and Iowa in the late 1800's for a better life. Their greatest legacy is their three daughters and future generations. Being a part of that legacy, it is my responsibility, my duty to speak for them and do whatever is necessary to protect their final resting places.

My great-grandparents had four daughters but the youngest died in 1904 and was laid to rest in the Woodbury Township Cemetery. My great-grandfather followed five years later in 1909. My great-grandmother remarried and her husband passed in 1944. I can faintly remember my great-grandmother as she passed in 1950 and joined her family in the Woodbury Township Cemetery.

The last thing they have is a small piece land in the cemetery for their eternal rest. Now some want to evict my ancestors and others so they can put another dollar in their pocket. I wasn't sure what word best described this proposal sick, disgusting, disrespectful, morally wrong, but, as I said at first, abomination seems to cover best.

This is an historic cemetery that needs to be protected not destroyed. Please do not approve this plan. It is just so wrong. -- Jim Ashmore, Sergeant Bluff

