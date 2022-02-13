LETTER: Multi-culturalism reduces U.S. to just one of many nations

Change is hard for most of us as individuals, yet societies are constantly changing. Most of the time change is good for a society, however, there are times when change is detrimental. Detrimental change is occurring in America today.

America has a rich, vibrant culture seasoned by many different cultures merged into one national identity. There are those who would disagree with me and point out that America is a multi-cultural society with multiple identities. Once you reject the idea of one American culture, you have to reject the institutions, values, and morals on which that culture rests. The result is the loss of property rights, free speech, the sanctity of human life, the sanctity of marriage and parental rights.

It is these principles that have made America great. Accepting cultural relativism and multi-culturalism reduces America to just one of many nations, all of equal value. The result is judicial activism, which deems the laws of other nations as having equal value to our own. We become an autocracy, where elections no longer have the power they once did. Elected officials in Congress lose power to the judicial and executive branches, as those branches govern through judicial legislation and executive decree. The culture forgets its true history.

Government-run education becomes a propaganda machine, pumping out subjects, like social justice, environmentalism, gender identity, and sexual preference. Our nation is now engaged in a cultural civil war to determine if this is the type of change that America can endure without self-destructing. -- Mike Hanlon, Sioux City

