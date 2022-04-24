LETTER: Music and art lay the foundations for Future Life Skills

Kudos to the Sioux City school board for supporting the fine arts by adding string, vocal, band and art teachers.

A story in the Nov. 22, 1998 edition of the Journal was titled "Musical training helps memory." This study confirmed "what many music teachers have long believed." While memory is important in every occupation, the fact is, that music and art can be studied and enjoyed far longer in life than any other of the more strenuous school activities.

Music and art lay the foundations for future life skills. A recent Siouxland Arts group featured a 95 year old painter who is still painting. The New Horizons Band of senior citizens is performs regularly. I at 85 am still playing my violin. Far into the future Adults will be thanking the Sioux City school board for their recent action. -- Glendy Nichols, Sioux City

