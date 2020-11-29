LETTER: My family lost our mother

My family lost our mother 20 years ago this December. It wasn't the first death in our family, nor the last. But it was the one that we can never forget, and because the laws are what they are, I can never forgive myself for. She was dying of cancer that had plagued her all her adult life and the last was pancreatic cancer. If you have ever watched a person die this slow, painful, and humiliating death, you will have a sense of why I say the following. Death should never be like this for any good human being. To see the pain in her face just standing up from a chair, or to watch her sleep, all the while wincing for some unseen reason. And later, when she is completely unconscious in a coma, we listened to every breath she takes being labored through the pneumonia filling her lungs slowly. To see her wake in a wide-eyed stare, looking for whatever it was that woke her only to discover hours later that she suffered a mild stroke and that was most likely what woke her. And, finally to hear her begin the final breaths she ever took, knowing the end is hear, finally after months of suffering. and then... The end. I can never forgive myself for allowing her to suffer this way and not begging for help to change the laws that keep a person, suffering so, to "die with dignity." Please help change this. Thoughts? --Don Verbeski, Sioux City