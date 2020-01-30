LETTER: Nation needs Biden 'now more than ever'

I've had the pleasure of meeting Joe Biden through my work to end domestic violence. When he was running for president in 2008, he promised me he would never stop fighting to end violence against women. He has kept that promise through his work on the Violence Against Women Act - a bill he wrote along with women advocates, helped pass in Congress, and has championed throughout his career.

A colleague filmed Joe for our documentary about domestic violence. He said something extremely powerful: "If the Lord Almighty came to me and asked me one thing I could do, I would end violence against women because it would transform society." He knows violence starts at home, and impacts violence in the community. This says all you need to know about Joe's values.

In addition, he has the experience we need more than any other candidate in this race. He knows how to navigate Congress, so we can actually get things done that will help our state, such as improving education and expanding mental health care.

Every time I'm around Joe Biden, he lifts me up. He has an energy about him that is positive and loving. His kindness and his personal experiences with tragedy show that he can overcome anything and comfort Americans who have been through it.

He is the antithesis of Donald Trump, and our country needs him now more than ever. Cindy Waitt, Sioux City

