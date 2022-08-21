LETTER: Nation owes debt of gratitude to Liz Cheney

We owe a debt of gratitude to Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, for her tenacity. She, like all of our elected officials, took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and put all of her chips on the table. She sought the truth of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by domestic terrorists wherever it took us and she is paying a steep price for being a patriot. Though this Democrat disagrees with Cheney on many issues, I look forward to seeing her regain a prominent position in government.