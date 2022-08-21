 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Nation owes debt of gratitude to Liz Cheney

Letters to the Editor

Thank You Liz!

We owe a debt of gratitude to Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, for her tenacity. She, like all of our elected officials, took an oath to protect the Constitution of the United States and put all of her chips on the table. She sought the truth of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by domestic terrorists wherever it took us and she is paying a steep price for being a patriot. Though this Democrat disagrees with Cheney on many issues, I look forward to seeing her regain a prominent position in government.

Good governance requires an exchange of ideas and she will not shrink from expressing herself. Serving the people requires searching for the root cause of each issue followed by bold action to resolve it, a job which she obviously won’t shrink from.

As Wyoming rejects her, I invited her to continue. If Wyoming is too blind to see her worth then I’d be pleased to see her move to South Dakota where we need desperately principled leaders like Liz. -- Mark Winegar, Vermillion, S.D.

