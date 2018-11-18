I was a band director for 33 years and performed "The Banner" at many, many events. When I was conducting I felt the responsibility of that honor for my fellow teachers, administrators, neighbors and students.
I understand the protests and believe in the Constitution. But I feel it's time for this protest to define its desired outcome better. "The Banner" and the flag isn't just about cops or soldiers. It's not about fealty to some superior power. It's about us, the United States of America. It's time to mature beyond this undefined protest with some measure of respect for the entire country for which it stands. - Randal Wahburn, Sioux City