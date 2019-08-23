Sunday is the National Day of Healing to Commemorate 400 Years of African American History, especially by ringing bells, especially church bells, at 2 p.m. CDT, the estimated time when the first enslaved Africans landed in the English colonies in North America in 1619.
The bell-ringing is part of the National Park Service's Healing Day events at Fort Monroe National Monument, the site of the first slave ship to land in northern North America, according to John Rolfe, the English colonist who recorded the arrival of about 20 African men and women, stolen from a Spanish slave ship and brought to Virginia by English privateers on the "White Lion" and traded for food and supplies.
The African American History Commission Act was signed into law by President Trump in 2018 to commemorate and educate Americans about this tragic event. Even if it's only the bell tone on your cell phone, ring at 2 p.m. on Sunday to help bring healing to our nation. Sister Grace Ann Witte, Sioux City