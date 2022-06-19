 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: National news organizations threaten democracy

Letters to the Editor

Putin’s absolute control of the Russian national news narrative within his country is appalling. I also find appalling that our American national news organizations (other than Fox News) overwhelmingly protect and support Democrats and their political aspirations while at the same time they consistently denigrate Republicans and their political aspirations. Just be objective and call balls and strikes the same for both of our major political parties.

This country has no chance of coming together with the bias flowing from the corporate board rooms and editorial staffs of these national news (TV, print and social media) organizations. These corporate board rooms and editorial staffs are one of the greatest threats to our democracy. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa

