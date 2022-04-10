LETTER: Nebraska governors debate revealed much and little at the same time

Jim Pillen chose to not participate. That a person running for office does not take part mystifies me. Letting the voters know where you stand and how you handle the pressure it vital. The other person the polls show as leading the race, Charles Herbster. rarely answered a question he was asked. Instead he talked about national issues he cannot control. He even worked in a make Nebraska great again sound bite. I thought he was running for governor not senator. But than how someone living in Kansas City can run for Nebraska governor confuses me as well.