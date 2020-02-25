LETTER: New jail 'is being oversold'
LETTER: New jail 'is being oversold'

Letters to the Editor

The upcoming vote for the new Woodbury County jail is right around the corner. It appears that all the county and city officials have done their homework and presented a clear case of why we are in desperate need of this new facility. We are told not to worry about the increase to our property tax by the increased levy of up to $35 per $100,000 of assessed valuation of our homes. It will probably be offset by a lower interest rate and anticipated federal revenue - two big ifs. Oh, and it will expire after 20 years. I really haven't heard much dissent about this on the local radio and TV stations or in the printed media.

No big interviews, no headlines offering a counterpoint. It's easy enough to find the dissenters on social media, but maybe they don't count because it is social media. I have yet to see a taxing agency "retire" a hefty tax increase after a certain number of years. I don't know of many houses assessed at $100,000 after the exorbitant increases in valuations the last couple of years. So our increases will be higher than $35.

It would be nice if the media had opponents to this measure be given the same coverage as proponents have been given. I like to make up my own mind with all the facts laid out. Not have just one side overrepresented. With something like this, I'm liable to vote no just because it's being oversold. Scott Bowman, Sioux City

