LETTER: New Woodbury County jail should consider mentally ill needs

Our local law enforcement officers work tirelessly at the task of responding to a variety of crises facing families and individuals in our communities. They are often the first on the scene to defuse those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Failure to care for the mentally ill in our society has resulted in law enforcement placing them in jail, alongside inmates who are not mentally ill, creating an unsafe environment for both groups. Woodbury County has been no exception, as most jails have nowhere else to place them.

Voters approved of building a new jail, and the groundbreaking is about to begin. It is our hope that the needs of the mentally ill will be considered in the design and configuration of its layout.

The community would be better served in allocating a section of the jail to meet the medical and social needs of the mentally ill, as well as providing them with qualified personnel on site.

This is an important issue that deserves our immediate attention. And, no, it is not too late to reconfigure the design of the jail to meet the needs of the mentally ill. It is our civic duty to speak up and provide our support for those unable to speak for themselves. -- Judy Plank, Le Mars, Iowa.

