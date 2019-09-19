The New York Times knowingly bypassed all journalistic standards, recently, and published a fictitious story about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Just as there was no evidence of anything Justice Kavanaugh was charged with during his hearings prior to being appointed to the Supreme Court, there is no evidence to uphold this latest charge in the Times. Obviously, in my opinion, the hit piece was published as a favor to Senate Democrats so they could call for the impeachment of Justice Kavanaugh, saying that Justice Kavanaugh lied in his Senate hearings.
The New York Times is no longer a journalism business; rather, it’s now a weapon for the benefit of the Democratic Party. Don’t think so? Ask Steve King if he’s familiar with the weaponization of the Times. Around eight months ago, knowing that Mr. King has made several controversial statements, the Times, out of the blue, wanted to interview Steve King. Then, lo and behold, the Times reports that Mr. King made a couple “white nationalism”-type statements; however, they did not record the interview so they had no proof of what he said. As anyone could have predicted, the weak-kneed Republican leadership in the House showed their lack of courage and stripped Mr. King of his committee assignments.
It’s not hard to imagine that at a New York Times editorial meeting, at the time, someone probably said something like, “Mission accomplished.” Gene Nitzschke, Sioux City