LETTER: No justice, no peace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the Sunday Mini Editorial, I know of no prominent Democrat in a responsible position of leadership and authority who believes perpetrators of violence and looting are legitimate protestors. Those people are criminals and should be brought to justice.

At the same time, simultaneously, the concerns and points causing the protests must be thoroughly discussed and addressed with appropriate changes implemented.

Where there is no justice, there can be no peace. We have failed in this part for far too long. Michael Potash, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0