 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: No justice, no peace
View Comments

LETTER: No justice, no peace

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

Regarding the Sunday Mini Editorial, I know of no prominent Democrat in a responsible position of leadership and authority who believes perpetrators of violence and looting are legitimate protestors. Those people are criminals and should be brought to justice.

At the same time, simultaneously, the concerns and points causing the protests must be thoroughly discussed and addressed with appropriate changes implemented.

Where there is no justice, there can be no peace. We have failed in this part for far too long. Michael Potash, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Is global warming global?
Letters

MINI: Is global warming global?

Just wondering. Is the United States the only victim of global warming or are there raging fires and damaging storms around the world, too? Ha…

MINI: 'Saddened'
Letters

MINI: 'Saddened'

I am saddened by Friday's Mini Editorial. Apparently the writer did not read the news reported in July that abortions in Iowa were up 25 perce…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News