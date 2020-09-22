LETTER: No justice, no peace

Regarding the Sunday Mini Editorial, I know of no prominent Democrat in a responsible position of leadership and authority who believes perpetrators of violence and looting are legitimate protestors. Those people are criminals and should be brought to justice.
At the same time, simultaneously, the concerns and points causing the protests must be thoroughly discussed and addressed with appropriate changes implemented.
Where there is no justice, there can be no peace. We have failed in this part for far too long. Michael Potash, Sioux City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!