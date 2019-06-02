Renowned journalist communications expert Kathleen Hall Jamieson, in her 2018 book "Cyber-War: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President," writes of the importance of "framing an argument" when setting the tone of public discourse. (Page 44: “Frames are organizing structures that through the use of selection, emphasis, exclusion and elaboration tell audiences how to think about issues.”)
Listening to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s press conference, it is clear that the "framing" done by Attorney General William Barr of the special counsel’s 400-plus-page report was a deliberate effort to misrepresent the report’s conclusions in regard to "no obstruction" by the president of the United States.
That Russian operatives interfered via cyberattacks to assist the election of Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election is no longer in dispute (except for by the president). That the president and his attorney general have engaged in obstruction of justice must now, in my opinion, also be acknowledged. Jackie Austin, Rock Rapids, Iowa