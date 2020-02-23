LETTER: No one spoke of Trump's character during impeachment trial
LETTER: No one spoke of Trump's character during impeachment trial

Letters to the Editor

As the dust from impeachment settles, there is still one concept that keeps coming to mind. In many trials, people testify as to the character of the accused. That did not happen in President Trump's impeachment.

No one came forward to say that Trump was a person of high moral character. No one said that he was an honest businessman who honored his contracts and paid his bills on time. No one said that he took his oath on the Bible to be of utmost importance to his presidency, that he wouldn't cheat on his country any more than he would cheat on his wife. No one said that he was open and honest about his tax returns and his college grades, that he would honor any and all laws. No one called him a patriot who would willingly serve his country. No one said that he was a philanthropist who would never misuse money contributed for charity. No one said that he was a Christian who believed in the concept that Jesus encouraged people to "love your neighbor as you love yourself." No one said that Trump would never lie or try to mislead anyone for his own gain. In my view, no one said any of these things because they would be lies.

Americans look for their leader to be a man of high moral character. We think of Abraham Lincoln as "honest Abe." I am certain that the time will never come when we call Trump "honest Don." Arden Jasper, Sioux City

