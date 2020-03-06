LETTER: 'No surprise'
LETTER: 'No surprise'

The Joe Biden surge should surprise no one after hearing the difference between the way President Trump goes out of his way to praise Bernie Sanders and the way he has sought to undermine Biden.

Trump obviously wants Bernie as the “socialist” opponent he will have an easier time defeating while Democrats want their best chance of defeating Trump while supporting needed changes to things like our health care system that are practical and affordable. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City

