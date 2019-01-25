The Tuesday Mini Editorial writer holds the logic of this analogy: An increase in vehicles is to a traffic jam as an increase in the liberty to carry is to gun usage? The analogy is nonsensical. You can only use one gun (while you might own many) as you can only drive one vehicle (while you might own many). And you normally will only witness two guns at any one place and any one time.
Yes, one gun can harm many and one vehicle can harm many. So let's limit everyone to a two-vehicle garage and enjoy the safe potential. - Rick Whitesell, Sioux City